UAE: Over 6.7 million subscribe for job loss insurance scheme

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) announced that more than 6.7 million employees have subscribed to the unemployment insurance scheme as of Wednesday, November 29.

Taking to X, MoHRE said, “The rising number of subscribers reflects the success of the scheme and the high awareness of the insured.”

Also Read Dubai airport braces for winter season with 20% flight boost

The Involuntary Loss of Employment Insurance (ILOE) scheme, which came into force on January 1, 2023, is mandatory for all employees across the country, including free zone and federal government workers to sign up for the scheme.

The deadline for enrolling in the scheme had expired on September 30.

The scheme aims to provide public and private sector employees with a three-month compensation amount in case of job loss.

Dirhams 400 fine (Rs 9,078)

Non-subscribers won’t be able to obtain a new work permit until fines are paid

The fine amount is deducted from the employee’s salary or end-of-service gratuity

Who failed to pay the insurance installment?

Dirhams 200 (Rs 4,538)— For failing to pay premiums for more than three months from the due date.

Cancelation of the insurance scheme

Deadline for new employees

Private sector employees with work permits issued after October 1, 2023, must enroll in the Unemployment Insurance Scheme within four months, or face a Dirhams 400 fine.

The number of subscribers to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme has surpassed 6.7 million since its launch at the beginning of this year until November. The rising number of subscribers reflects the success of the Scheme and the high awareness of the insured, as it offers a… pic.twitter.com/exChCNKsdL — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 29, 2023

How to pay fines?

Non-subscriber employees can check fines and make payments via MoHRE smart application, website, or authorized business service centers, and can request installment payments to reduce customer burden.

How to apply for unemployment insurance?

The insurance will be made available through various platforms

ILOE website and its smart application

Bank ATMs and Kiosk machines

Business service centres

Money exchange companies

du and Etisalat

SMS