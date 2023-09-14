UAE: Here’s how you can use BOTIM to subscribe for unemployment insurance scheme

Abu Dhabi: Employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who have not yet registered for the unemployment insurance scheme can now use the BOTIM application to subscribe to it.

Employees working in the private sector, federal government departments, and free zones are mandated to subscribe to the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme before Sunday, October 1, failing which fines will apply.

If an employee does not subscribe to the scheme before the deadline, a Dirhams 400 (Rs 9,044) fine will be imposed.

BOTIM and Dubai firm launch ILOE insurance initiative

Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, on Thursday, September 14, announced a strategic partnership with Dubai Insurance Company to offer the ILOE on BOTIM.

This partnership makes BOTIM, the first multi-service platform to integrate a government-mandated initiative.

To further stimulate subscriptions, the platform will offer a VIP membership to those who sign up, for a period of one month.

From right— Abdallah Abu Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, and Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO of Dubai Insurance. Photo: Astra Tech

Here is how to register on BOTIM

Select ILOE insurance on the explore page on the app

Input Emirates ID details and a valid email address which will then auto-select the relevant category based on registered employment information

Make the payment

Eligible employees may receive a monthly cash bonus of up to 60 percent of their average base salary during the six months prior to losing their jobs.

Who are exempt from the scheme

Investors (owners of companies they work at)

Domestic helpers

Temporary contract workers

Juveniles under the age of 18