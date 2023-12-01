UAE: You can now use digital stamps for vehicle, driving licence services

The digital stamp offers a secure, digitally signed document that can be verified at any time and from any location.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st December 2023 3:55 pm IST
You can now use digital stamps for vehicle, driver licencing services in UAE
UAE Pass

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the activation of the digital stamp feature for vehicle and driver licencing services via UAE Pass.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Services can now be undertaken directly from a ministry’s website, or the app, using the UAE Pass, without visiting a customer service centre.

Also Read
UAE: In a first, tech company announces 4-day working week

Here are the services

  • Vehicle ownership certificate
  • Vehicle export certificate
  • Local transfer certificate
  • Tourist travel certificate
  • To whom it may concern – Licence data verification
  • To whom it may concern – The first vehicle owner
  • To whom it may concern – The vehicle is inside the country
  • To whom it may concern – Vehicle data verification
  • To whom it may concern – Vehicles registered under the owner
Also Read
83% of students in Indian-curriculum schools in Dubai rated good or better

Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, Director-General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the ministry, said, “Aligned with the directives of the country’s wise leadership to enhance government services and customer experience, we have initiated the first rollout of digital services requiring the use of the stamp,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

MS Education Academy

He noted that the digital stamp offers a secure, digitally signed document that can be verified at any time and from any location.

About UAE Pass

The UAE Pass, the country’s first national digital identity solution, will allow intelligent access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations of local and federal governments and the private sector,

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 1st December 2023 3:55 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button