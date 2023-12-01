UAE: You can now use digital stamps for vehicle, driving licence services

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced the activation of the digital stamp feature for vehicle and driver licencing services via UAE Pass.
Services can now be undertaken directly from a ministry’s website, or the app, using the UAE Pass, without visiting a customer service centre.
Here are the services
- Vehicle ownership certificate
- Vehicle export certificate
- Local transfer certificate
- Tourist travel certificate
- To whom it may concern – Licence data verification
- To whom it may concern – The first vehicle owner
- To whom it may concern – The vehicle is inside the country
- To whom it may concern – Vehicle data verification
- To whom it may concern – Vehicles registered under the owner
Brigadier Engineer Hussein Al Harithi, Director-General of Smart Services and Digital Security at the ministry, said, “Aligned with the directives of the country’s wise leadership to enhance government services and customer experience, we have initiated the first rollout of digital services requiring the use of the stamp,” the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
He noted that the digital stamp offers a secure, digitally signed document that can be verified at any time and from any location.
About UAE Pass
The UAE Pass, the country’s first national digital identity solution, will allow intelligent access to more than 6,000 services provided by more than 130 organisations of local and federal governments and the private sector,