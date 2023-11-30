UAE: In a first, tech company announces 4-day working week

Abu Dhabi: United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecoms giant e& has announced a four-day working week for employees across three departments in the country.

With this announcement, e& has become the first technology company to embrace a global call for workplace flexibility.

e& launched a pilot to prioritize employee engagement and well-being in future workplace policies and models, recognizing its direct link to productivity and innovation.

“We are thrilled to pilot this initiative. Just as we continuously innovate in our products and services, we also recognise the need to modernise workplace strategies. What may have worked in the past may not be suitable for the future,” Dena Almansoori, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at e&, said in a press release. Employees who participate in the pilot will be granted a three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday.

The company already uses a hybrid workplace, ‘Green Fridays’, where employees work remotely to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in the office.

The pilot is in line with the UAE Federal Government’s recent announcement promoting a four-day workweek for government employees.

In 2022, Sharjah implemented a four-day workweek, resulting in a 90 percent increase in job performance, happiness, and mental health.