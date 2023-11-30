UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Fujairah

Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 52nd National Day, Fujairah Police has announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines.

The motorists can avail of the discount for 52 days starting from Thursday, November 30.

The discount is applicable to fines issued in the UAE before November 30, but it does not cover serious offences.

This scheme also allows drivers to cancel their black points.

Colonel Saleh Mohammad Abdullah Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Fujairah Police, urged individuals to avail of the discount offer and settle their accumulated fines.

A similar initiative was announced in Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah recently announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines throughout December.