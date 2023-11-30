83% of students in Indian-curriculum schools in Dubai rated good or better

Abu Dhabi: As much as 83 percent of students now attending Indian-curriculum schools in Dubai rated good or better, up from 73 percent recorded during 2022-23 academic year.

This is according to the latest inspection report released by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Thursday, November 30.

This year, 32 Indian curriculum schools with 94,499 students, underwent inspection. Four Indian schools in Dubai have shown significant progress this year, with their ratings rising from acceptable to good. None of the Indian curriculum schools were rated very weak.

Only one school has been rated ‘outstanding’, 10 were rated as ‘very good’, 14 ‘good’ and seven ‘acceptable’.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA, said, “Dubai has ambitious targets for the growth of its economy and population and high-quality education will be central to achieving these targets. Our vision is to transform Dubai into a global destination for education and this starts with every school and every classroom.

“We are grateful to Dubai’s Indian-curriculum schools for their support and for being part of a school community that reflects the innovation and excellence that exemplifies Dubai,” Al Karam added.

Twenty-nine (91 percent) of Indian curriculum schools provide good or better wellbeing provision.

Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau Chief Executive Officer Fatma Belrehif stated that the growth of the private schools sector in Dubai has improved access to high-quality education for families, with 83 percent of Indian curriculum students rated Good or better this year, compared to 45 percent in 2009-10.

“The inspection reports are being published before the end of the second term for Indian curriculum schools to offer parents better and more timely access to the information they need to decide on the best school for their children,” she added.