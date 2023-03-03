Ratings of Indian schools in Dubai improved in 2022-23: KHDA

Abu Dhabi: Indian curriculum schools in Dubai have shown significant improvement in their rating for the year 2022-2023, according to results released by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

The KHDA inspects schools in the city and rates them as outstanding, very good, good, fair, or weak.

In the academic year 2022-2023, of the 32 Dubai schools with an Indian curriculum, only one was rated as outstanding.

GEMS Modern Academy was the only school rated as outstanding by KHDA. It received the rating for the 10th consecutive year.

While one school was rated as outstanding, 10 were rated as very good, 10 were rated as good, 11 were rated as acceptable, and there was no school with a poor Indian curriculum in Dubai.

In a statement on its website the KHDA said, “73 per cent of students attend Indian curriculum schools rated Good or better, and the proportion of students attending Very Good schools has increased to 42 percent, up from 37 percent in 2019-20.”

“More than 6,000 students benefited from the improved ratings this year. Six schools in Dubai improved their rating compared to the 2019-2020 inspection cycle: two schools improved from good to very good; three schools improved from acceptable to good; and one school moved from weak to acceptable,” KHDA added.

KHDA said 85,588 students study in 32 Indian curriculum schools in the city. There are 43,517 male students and 42,031 female students.

More than 80,000 students attend Indian curriculum schools in Dubai, 73% of which are enrolled in schools rated Good or better. #StraightUpStats pic.twitter.com/xiAlMhcg8e — KHDA | هيئة المعرفة والتنمية البشرية بدبي (@KHDA) March 2, 2023

Outstanding Indian Schools in Dubai

Gems Modern Academy

Very Good Indian Schools in Dubai

The Indian High School

Delhi Private School

GEMS Our Own English High School

The Millenium School

JSS International Schools

JSS Private School

Ambassador School

GEMS New Millenium School

GEMS Our Own Indian School

Credence High School

Good Indian Schools in Dubai

Primus Private School

The Indian High School Branch

Our Own High School Branch

GEMS Legacy School

Springdales School

The Indian Academy

The Indian International School (DSO)

Sabari Indian School

Amity School

Global Indian International School

Acceptable Indian Schools in Dubai

Woodlem Park School

Elite English School

Gulf Indian High School

New Indian Model School

The Central School

Buds Public School

Little Flower English School

Crescent English School

Gulf Medical School

Bright Riders School