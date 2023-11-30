Dubai is getting a Vegas-style island

Abu Dhabi: Dubai property developer Wasl has awarded a contract to China State Construction Engineering Corporation to build a Las Vegas-style project called ‘The Island’. It is expected to open by the end of 2028.

The contract is worth an estimated 4.4 billion dirhams and is said to be the largest construction deal in the UAE since 2017, according to a report by MEED.

The Island project, located off Umm Suqeim’s coast, is expected to include hotels, residential apartments, shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

The project is situated on a 10.5 hectare island which will include Las Vegas hotel brands such as MGM, Bellagio, and Aria.

Since the three hospitality brands operate casinos around the world, it is speculated that ‘The Island’ could have one.

In April this year, Ras Al Khaimah announced a plan to build the UAE’s first off-shore casino via Wynn Al Marjan Island, a multi-billion dollar project expected to open in early 2027.