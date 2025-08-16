Air India Express flight fails to land in 1st attempt at Gwalior

Gwalior: An Air India Express flight from Bengaluru with 160 passengers on board failed to land at the Gwalior airport in the first attempt on Saturday afternoon but landed safely in the second attempt, an official said.

The airline said the flight “conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing”.

The aircraft later took off for Bengaluru and reached there safely, Gwalior airport director A K Goswami told PTI.

Also Read IndiGo stands ready to resume flights to China: CEO Pieter Elbers

The failure to land in the first attempt caused panic among the passengers for a brief while, he said.

“Technical staff examined the aircraft after landing and found no fault,” he added.

Goswami also said that a failure to land in the first attempt is a normal occurrence.

Some passengers lodged complaints with the airport and airline officials after deboarding, another official said.

An Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement that “one of our aircraft conducted a go-around followed by a safe and uneventful landing at Gwalior”.

“Crew are trained to carry out a go-around as a precautionary measure when required,” the statement said.