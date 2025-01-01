Air India Express launches direct flights from Hyderabad to Phuket

Hyderabad: Air India Express has announced the launch of direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Phuket in Thailand starting January 31. Initially operating three times a week—on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the frequency will increase to six times a week including daily flights except Tuesdays starting February 15.

To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering special inaugural fares, with Xpress Value fares starting from Rs 11,000 and Xpress Lite fares from Rs 10,500, available on its website and mobile apps.

Commenting on the new launches, managing director of Air India Express Aloke Singh, said “It will also offer convenient one-stop flights to Phuket from 16 cities across its network, including Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jeddah, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Riyadh, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam, via Hyderabad.

Hyderabad to Phuket flight schedule

The Hyderabad-Phuket flight schedule starting from January 31, includes departures from Hyderabad at 06:40 on Mondays, 12:20 on Wednesdays and Fridays, 16:15 on Thursdays, and 11:50 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Air India Express flights from Phuket to Hyderabad will depart at 11:55 on Mondays, 17:35 on Wednesdays and Fridays, 21:30 on Thursdays, and 17:05 on Saturdays and Sundays. From February 15, 2025, the flights will operate daily, except on Tuesdays

Air India Express operates 215 weekly flights from Hyderabad

Air India Express in Hyderabad operates 215 weekly flights to 20 domestic destinations and four international cities.

The airline provides direct flights from Hyderabad to popular domestic cities, including Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Pune, Srinagar, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and Vishakhapatnam. Internationally, it connects Hyderabad to Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Phuket.

Also Read Air India Express to introduce new routes, increase fleet size

Additionally, the Air India Express airline offers convenient one-stop connectivity from Hyderabad to 12 domestic destinations, including Agartala, Amritsar, Ayodhya, Delhi, Dimapur, Imphal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Sri Vijaya Puram (Port Blair).

For international travel, Air India Express also provides one-stop connections to 10 destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Singapore.