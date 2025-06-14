Air India offers Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to crash victims’ families

New Delhi: Air India on Saturday announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic plane crash of flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad, as well as to the sole survivor. This amount is separate from the Rs 1 crore assistance already committed by Tata Sons.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said that over 200 trained caregivers are now stationed in Ahmedabad, offering round-the-clock support to the victims’ families.

Each affected family has been assigned a dedicated support person, along with access to counselling and other necessary services.

Wilson, who personally visited the crash site and met some of the grieving families, said the airline’s senior leadership, including Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, had already been to the city and that key members of the airline’s management team will remain present “for as long as it takes.”

“The process of reuniting the next of kin with their loved ones’ remains and personal belongings has begun,” he stated.

Message from Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD, Air India. pic.twitter.com/o1wQnReCaG — Air India (@airindia) June 14, 2025

He added that Air India teams are working closely with local authorities and families to manage this delicate and emotional task, including arrangements for repatriation wherever needed.

“This is an emotional process, and we ask that families be given space,” Wilson said.

Meanwhile, Air India has also begun conducting precautionary safety checks on its Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, as directed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Wilson further said: “As has been confirmed by the authorities, the aircraft’s data recorder has been recovered, which will form part of the official investigation, and Air India continues to fully cooperate with these investigations.”

Acknowledging the efforts of first responders, emergency workers, and the airline’s crew, he said, “At this juncture, I also wish to acknowledge the work done by first responders and those from many organisations since the accident, and also to our crew, who continue to operate with professionalism and with safety always as their primary responsibility.”

In an earlier statement on Saturday, the airline said nine aircraft have already completed the inspections, with the remaining 24 expected to be checked within the regulator’s prescribed timeline.

These checks, which include engine-related tests and assessments of fuel systems, hydraulics, and cabin compressors, are being carried out as each aircraft returns to India.