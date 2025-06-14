Air India plane crash: Son’s surprise visit turns out to be his last

Patel has given his DNA sample and is waiting for a call from the hospital about the remains of his son and daughter-in-law.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th June 2025 6:24 pm IST
Air India Ahmedabad plane crash
In this combo of images, a London-bound Air India plane crashes moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: Anil Patel was a happy man when he dropped his son and daughter-in-law off at the airport after their surprise visit to the city, little did he know it would be the last time he would see them alive.

Patel’s son Harshit and daughter-in-law Puja were among the 242 people on board the London-bound Air India flight that crashed into a complex of a medical college in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon.

He is now waiting for a DNA match to collect their remains from the hospital.

MS Creative School

The couple, who lived in the UK, had come to Ahmedabad after two years to surprise Patel.

Harshit moved to the UK for better prospects and was working with an e-commerce company. Both fell in love in college and got married later.

“They came 10 days ago to surprise me,” Patel said as he broke down.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

He said Puja had suffered a miscarriage and wanted to consult a doctor in India.

Patel, a widower, also has a married daughter living in the Naroda area of the city.

“I saw them off at the airport. I left after they went inside. I only got to know about the crash from the news,” he said.

Patel has given his DNA sample and is waiting for a call from the hospital about the remains of his son and daughter-in-law.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 14th June 2025 6:24 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button