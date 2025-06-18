Air India plane crash: UAE-based Indian doctor pledges Rs 6 cr for families of medical student victims

On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical hostel near the airport, claiming more than 270 lives, including those of four medical students.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2025 9:43 pm IST
The image of an Indian doctor and philanthropist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath.
Uae-based Indian doctor Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath. Photo: Facebook

An Indian doctor and philanthropist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, has announced a financial aid package of Rs 6 crore to help the families of medical students and doctors affected by the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Dr Vayalil, founder and chairman of VPS Healthcare, announced the aid on X. Expressing his sorrow, he called the young medical students who lost their lives “future frontline heroes” whose dreams were cut short.

“Manav, Aaryan, Rakesh, and Jaiprakash were preparing to save lives, not lose their own. The AI-171 crash took them from us. Pledging Rs 6 crore to support their families and others affected,” he posted, alongside photos of the students.

MS Creative School

“Having lived in medical hostels, the images felt painfully familiar. This gesture is personal. It stands with the students who never got to serve, and with the families now carrying their memories forward,” he added.

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, June 12, when Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight AI171, bound for London with 242 passengers on board, crashed into the hostel and dining facilities of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. The devastating accident claimed the lives of four medical students — as well as several family members of doctors residing nearby. Dozens more were left injured.

According to official reports, only one passenger from the ill-fated flight survived, marking one of the deadliest air disasters in recent Indian aviation history.

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital
Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th June 2025 9:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button