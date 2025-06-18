Air India plane crash: UAE-based Indian doctor pledges Rs 6 cr for families of medical student victims

An Indian doctor and philanthropist based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, has announced a financial aid package of Rs 6 crore to help the families of medical students and doctors affected by the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Dr Vayalil, founder and chairman of VPS Healthcare, announced the aid on X. Expressing his sorrow, he called the young medical students who lost their lives “future frontline heroes” whose dreams were cut short.

“Manav, Aaryan, Rakesh, and Jaiprakash were preparing to save lives, not lose their own. The AI-171 crash took them from us. Pledging Rs 6 crore to support their families and others affected,” he posted, alongside photos of the students.

“Having lived in medical hostels, the images felt painfully familiar. This gesture is personal. It stands with the students who never got to serve, and with the families now carrying their memories forward,” he added.

They were future frontline heroes.

Manav, Aaryan, Rakesh, and Jaiprakash were preparing to save lives, not lose their own. The AI171 crash took them from us. Pledging ₹6 crore to support their families and others affected.#AirIndia171 #AI171 #BJMedicalCollege pic.twitter.com/Jh0vivpstJ — Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil (@drshamsheervp) June 16, 2025

The tragedy unfolded on Thursday, June 12, when Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight AI171, bound for London with 242 passengers on board, crashed into the hostel and dining facilities of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. The devastating accident claimed the lives of four medical students — as well as several family members of doctors residing nearby. Dozens more were left injured.

According to official reports, only one passenger from the ill-fated flight survived, marking one of the deadliest air disasters in recent Indian aviation history.