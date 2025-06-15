Telugu NRIs in Riyadh held candlelight vigil to mourn Ahmedabad plane tragedy

Hyderabad: As the nation mourns the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, tributes have poured in from across India and around the world, with condolence gatherings also taking place in various parts of the Gulf region.

Joining the outpouring of grief, Telugu NRIs in Saudi Arabia‘s capital Riyadh held a candlelight vigil and tribute event on Saturday, June 14.

The Telugu NRI community organization, SATA (Saudi Arabia Telugu Association) led the vigil, reaffirming its commitment to fostering compassion, empathy and social responsibility among NRIs, said its president, G Ananda Raju.

The women’s wing leaders of the organisation, Akshita and Shilpa, expressed profound sorrow, stating: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this devastating tragedy.”

On June 12, Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical hostel near the airport, claiming over 270 innocent lives. Amid the wreckage, one man emerged alive — 40-year-old British-Indian Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who had been assigned seat 11A.