Hyderabadi engineer dies of burns after apartment fire in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old engineer from Hyderabad, Shaikh Abdur Rahman Imran, tragically passed away in Saudi Arabia, a week after suffering critical burns in an apartment fire, according to sources.

The fire, believed to have been caused by a gas leak in his apartment, is under investigation by local authorities in Saudi Arabia.

Abdur Rahman, who was born and brought up in Saudi Arabia, pursued his career there. His family, with roots in Tolichowki, Hyderabad, returned to India after years in the Kingdom.

Sources said the family, now settled in Hyderabad, is making arrangements to lay him to rest in Saudi Arabia, where he had deep connections. Local authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

In a separate tragic incident in Riyadh, a 52-year-old Indian expatriate, Aju Paul from Ernakulam district in Kerala, lost his life in a car accident.