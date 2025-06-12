Indian expat killed in car crash in Saudi Arabia

The deceased has been identified as Aju Paul, a native of Ernakulam district in Kerala.

The image of of Aju Paul, an Indian man wearing a white shirt, posing against a plain blue background.
Aju Paul, the Indian expatriate who died in a car crash in Riyadh. Photo: Manorama Online

Riyadh: In a tragic incident, a 52-year-old Indian expatriate, Aju Paul from Ernakulam district in Kerala, died in a car accident in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He had been living in the Kingdom for 25 years and worked with the Saudi National Water Company. He is survived by his parents, wife, and children.

According to media reports, Aju was driving with his family at night when he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The car lost control, crashed, and overturned.

Police responded to the accident and rushed all passengers to hospital. Aju was declared dead on arrival. His wife, Smitha, suffered a broken rib, and his son, Ibisan, was also injured. Both are being treated at Shumais Hospital in Riyadh.

It is reported that the arrangements are being made to repatriate his body. The funeral is expected to take place in the home-country.

Earlier in March, another Indian expatriate, 40-year-old Sahul Hameed, died in a truck collision in the Eastern Province.

