Air India receives new Boeing 787-9 aircraft

New Delhi: Air India has received another tailor-made Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which landed in the national capital on Friday, May 15.

The loss-making airline, which is in the middle of an ambitious transformation plan, is expanding its fleet and this is the second tailor-made Boeing 787-9 aircraft taken by the carrier after privatisation in January 2022.

“The second made-for-Air India Boeing 787-9, bearing registration mark VT-AWB, just touched down in Delhi after a non-stop flight from Charleston, United States.

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“This brand-new aircraft sporting Air India’s new livery is a part of our effort to upgrade our wide-body fleet and deliver a world-class premium experience to our guests on long-haul routes,” the airline said in a post on X on Friday.

Air India has 33 Boeing 787s or Dreamliners in its fleet of over 190 planes.

Apart from the 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s, there are 7 Boeing 787-9s, including 6 from Vistara and the first tailor-made plane that was inducted in January this year.