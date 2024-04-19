Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv till April 30 over Iran-Israel conflict

New Delhi: Air India on Friday extended the suspension of its flight services to Israel’s capital Tel Aviv till April 30, in the wake of prevailing conflict and tension between Israel and Iran.

“Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East,” the airline said in a statement.

The Tata-run airline has also offered a one-time waiver for passengers rescheduling their flights.

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” the airline said.

Currently, Air India runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv.

On April 14, Air India temporarily suspended its flight services to Tel Aviv.

Apart from Air India, several other airline carriers are said to be contemplating such a move over the looming threat of escalating tension in the Middle East.