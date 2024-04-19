Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv till April 30 over Iran-Israel conflict

"Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East," the airline said in a statement.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 3:48 pm IST
Air India to launch direct flight from Amritsar to Hyderabad's RGIA
Air India

New Delhi: Air India on Friday extended the suspension of its flight services to Israel’s capital Tel Aviv till April 30, in the wake of prevailing conflict and tension between Israel and Iran.

“Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East,” the airline said in a statement.

The Tata-run airline has also offered a one-time waiver for passengers rescheduling their flights.

MS Education Academy

“We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges,” the airline said.

Currently, Air India runs four weekly flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv.

On April 14, Air India temporarily suspended its flight services to Tel Aviv.

Apart from Air India, several other airline carriers are said to be contemplating such a move over the looming threat of escalating tension in the Middle East.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th April 2024 3:48 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button