Air India suspends Middle East flights for March 3

Air India Express will start flights to and from Muscat on March 3 (Tuesday)

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:32 pm IST
Air India
Representational Image

New Delhi: Air India on Monday said it has extended the suspension of all its flights to and from the Middle East for March 3 while its scheduled operations to US, Canada, Europe and UK have commenced.

With the closure of airspaces in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, Indian airlines have cancelled 1,117 international flights in three days starting from February 28.

“In view of the continued closure of multiple airspaces over the Middle East, Air India has extended the temporary suspension of all its flights to and from the region up until 2359 Hrs (IST) of 3 March 2026,” Air India said in a post on X.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The airline also said that it was closely monitoring and assessing the evolving situation in the Middle East and has commenced scheduled operations to all its destinations in the USA, Canada, Europe and the UK.

For these flights, Air India is taking the longer route through Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt airspaces.

Meanwhile, Air India Express will start flights to and from Muscat on March 3 (Tuesday). It will be the first Indian carrier to restart flights to the region after the suspension of the services due to the crisis.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 10:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button