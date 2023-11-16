Air India to launch direct flight from Amritsar to Hyderabad Airport

The service will commence from November 17.

16th November 2023
Air India to launch direct flight from Amritsar to Hyderabad's RGIA
Hyderabad: Air India Express will be launching a direct flight service from Amritsar to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad from November 17.

This direct flight service will be departing from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport (ATQ) in Amritsar.

With the aim to provide passengers with a convenient and time-saving travel experience, the service eliminates the need for cumbersome layovers and the hassle of connecting flights.

It is anticipated that the launch of this route will improve connectivity between the two cities and meet the growing demand for nonstop flights. The launch of the new route is in line with Air India Express’s plan to grow its network.

