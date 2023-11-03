Hyderabad Airport’s expanded ‘new east area’ is now operational

Hyderabad: To accommodate surging air passenger count, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) launched its new east area on Friday, November 3.

The expansion project includes additional check-in counters, security screening machines, immigration and emigration counters, and improved domestic and international pier buildings with lounges, retail, and food outlets.

#RGIA #Expansion ✈️



A new additional east area of the terminal at RGIA has now been opened! This takes the operational terminal area to 2.9 million sft.



A few F&B brands are already set up with more to come.



📸 : @RJ_RahulAnand @RGIAHyd pic.twitter.com/nG8KNdtKKK — Hyderabad Mojo (@HyderabadMojo) November 3, 2023

New arrival hall at Hyderabad Airport

A new arrival hall with indoor landscapes and a walk-through duty-free space has been introduced, making it one of the largest arrival duty-free areas in India.

Additionally, a dedicated transit area for domestic layovers, and reducing transfer times is an add-on to the features.

Also Read Hyderabad company makes nasal insulin spray for diabetic patients

Likewise, airside areas have been enhanced with additional aircraft stands, taxiways, and advanced lighting systems.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in a press release, stated that the new east area connects departure and arrival passengers, offering 24 domestic departure gates, passenger boarding bridges, and a domestic-to-domestic transfer area.

“The entire expanded east area is equipped with various facilities and inspired by the Indian Roller bird, a symbolic State Bird of Telangana,” said a release.

It is equipped with 22 escalators, 22 elevators, two travelators, 19 staircases, nine restrooms designed for men, nine restrooms tailored for women and two ablution restrooms.