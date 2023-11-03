Hyderabad Airport’s expanded ‘new east area’ is now operational

Hyderabad: To accommodate surging air passenger count, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) launched its new east area on Friday, November 3.
The expansion project includes additional check-in counters, security screening machines, immigration and emigration counters, and improved domestic and international pier buildings with lounges, retail, and food outlets.
New arrival hall at Hyderabad Airport
A new arrival hall with indoor landscapes and a walk-through duty-free space has been introduced, making it one of the largest arrival duty-free areas in India.
Additionally, a dedicated transit area for domestic layovers, and reducing transfer times is an add-on to the features.
Likewise, airside areas have been enhanced with additional aircraft stands, taxiways, and advanced lighting systems.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in a press release, stated that the new east area connects departure and arrival passengers, offering 24 domestic departure gates, passenger boarding bridges, and a domestic-to-domestic transfer area.
“The entire expanded east area is equipped with various facilities and inspired by the Indian Roller bird, a symbolic State Bird of Telangana,” said a release.
It is equipped with 22 escalators, 22 elevators, two travelators, 19 staircases, nine restrooms designed for men, nine restrooms tailored for women and two ablution restrooms.