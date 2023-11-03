Hyderabad Airport’s expanded ‘new east area’ is now operational

The new area connects departure and arrival passengers, offering 24 domestic departure gates, passenger boarding bridges, and a domestic-to-domestic transfer area.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd November 2023 5:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: RGIA's expanded 'new east area' now operational
Hyderabad RGIA's expanded 'new east area'

Hyderabad: To accommodate surging air passenger count, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) launched its new east area on Friday, November 3.

The expansion project includes additional check-in counters, security screening machines, immigration and emigration counters, and improved domestic and international pier buildings with lounges, retail, and food outlets.

New arrival hall at Hyderabad Airport

A new arrival hall with indoor landscapes and a walk-through duty-free space has been introduced, making it one of the largest arrival duty-free areas in India.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, a dedicated transit area for domestic layovers, and reducing transfer times is an add-on to the features.

Also Read
Hyderabad company makes nasal insulin spray for diabetic patients

Likewise, airside areas have been enhanced with additional aircraft stands, taxiways, and advanced lighting systems.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport, in a press release, stated that the new east area connects departure and arrival passengers, offering 24 domestic departure gates, passenger boarding bridges, and a domestic-to-domestic transfer area.

“The entire expanded east area is equipped with various facilities and inspired by the Indian Roller bird, a symbolic State Bird of Telangana,” said a release.

It is equipped with 22 escalators, 22 elevators, two travelators, 19 staircases, nine restrooms designed for men, nine restrooms tailored for women and two ablution restrooms.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 3rd November 2023 5:56 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button