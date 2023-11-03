Hyderabad company makes nasal insulin spray for diabetic patients

Hyderabad: Replacing painful insulin injections with an oral or nasal spray, city-based Niedlfree Technologies, API and Formulation facility has come up with a transformative treatment for diabetes.

Once the ‘Ozulin’ spray hits markets targeted during 2025 – 26, a huge relief will be given to the diabetic population across the world.

Director of Niedlfree, Dr K Koteswara Rao announced that a similar technique has been discovered for various other diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

He further said that drug administration will not only become painless but more importantly, comfortable and convenient with the discovery.

“With the success of this oral Insulin, we are poised to extend the transformation of several other injectable formulations across various medical segments targeting specifically those conditions, at times debilitating such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, Cancer drugs requiring hospital admissions for administration through IV route, drugs for Osteoporosis, a condition often seen in elderly people,” said the doctor.

The company’s director further explained that the results of a recently concluded study in dogs, carried out by Palamur Biosciences provide ample proof of the effectiveness of oral Insulin.

“The doses were administered in the form of a liquid spray into the mouth,” said the doctor.

The total revenue generated through diabetic drugs across the world in 2022 was said to be Rs 6,24,000 crore, type 1 and type 2 combined.

Likewise, the global Pet Care market for diabetes is estimated to be around Rs 16,000 crore in 2022. This revolutionary technology was initiated by Transgene Biotek Ltd nearly two decades ago but NiedlFree has now taken this project up leading to its current exciting evolution.