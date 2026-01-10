Aircraft makes crash landing in Odisha, six passengers injured

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 4:19 pm IST
Odisha crash landing

Rourkela/Bhubaneswar: At least six people suffered minor injuries when a small aircraft of a private airline in which they were flying made a crash landing near Rourkela on Saturday, January 10, Odisha’s Commerce and Transport minister B B Jena said.

The incident took place near Rourkela, he said.

“One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying passengers has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident,” Jena told reporters.

Director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Prasanna Pradhan said, “The flight was on its way from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela. It made a crash landing 10 km before Rourkela. There were 4 passengers and 2 crew members. All are safe. The flight is India One Airlines. The flight number is C-208.”

The minister said the state government has apprised the Director General of Civil Aviation of the situation. “Our director will also soon visit the accident site,” he said.

Rescue teams have rushed to the spot, and the injured were immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 10th January 2026 4:19 pm IST

