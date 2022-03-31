Airline Flybig launches flights between Hyderabad and Bhopal

Hyderabad: As part of its expansion program, Flybig airline on Wednesday launched its first commercial flight from Bhopal to Hyderabad.

FlyBig is a regional airline and it is promoted by Gurugram-based Big Charter Private Limited.

Flybig is the only airline in India, which began amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic. It aims to connect tier-2 and tier 3 cities within India. In its brief operational history, the airline has established flight routes in North, South, East and Central India.

Airport Director, Bhoj Airport, Bhopal, KL Aggrawal, stated that regular flybig commercial flights from Bhopal to Hyderabad will play a crucial role in the convergence of new ideas among people in these two commercial and cultural hubs of Central and Southern India.

It now operates across 7 states and 12 cities including, Indore & Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Gondia (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kolkata (West Bengal), Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Lilabari, Rupsi (all in Assam), Agartala (Tripura) along Passighat & Tezu (Arunachal Pradesh).

“Since its inception, Flybig has focused on articulating its core business philosophy of converting rail miles to air miles by providing affordable air travel in the country. India is an aspirational country experiencing equitable growth across all regions, we have kept flight tickets low in order to provide the general public in our country with the opportunity to experience air travel; our flight tickets begin at 2999“, said Captain Sanjay Mandavia, Chief Managing Director of Flybig.