Airports not feasible at Telangana’s Palvancha, Basantnagar: Union min tells RS

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has informed the Rajya Sabha that constructing airports at Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district and Basantnagar near Ramagundam is not feasible.

Responding on Monday to a question raised by Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, the minister stated that a Technical and Economic Feasibility Report (TEFR) conducted by the Airports Authority of India found both locations unsuitable for airport development.

He explained that the proposed sites face significant geographical challenges, particularly due to the surrounding elevated hill terrain, which obstructs approach paths required for safe aircraft operations.

Airfield at Adilabad belongs to IAF: Min

The minister also noted that the airfield at Adilabad belongs to the Indian Air Force. Following a request from the state government, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted a feasibility study there as well and has already communicated land requirements for handling different categories of aircraft.

However, based on the TEFR findings, the central government has concluded that developing airports in Palvancha and Basantnagar is not viable under current conditions.