Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone share heartwarming hug at Anant-Radhika’s wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone graced the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their elegant presence, capturing the hearts of onlookers with a warm embrace that echoed memories from previous celebrations.

Several videos are going viral on the internet in which the duo, known for their camaraderie in the industry, were spotted sharing a heartfelt hug at the grand affair held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12.

The event, which marked the union of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest of three children Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, was a star-studded affair attended by luminaries from Bollywood, business, and international circles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and soon to be mom Deepika Padukone rekindled fond memories reminiscent of Isha Ambani’s wedding in 2018.

During that celebration, the two actresses had set the stage alight with their dance moves, joined by Abhishek Bachchan.

A video snippet from the festivities had captured a similar heartfelt embrace between Aishwarya and Deepika, delighting fans once again at Anant Ambani’s wedding.

The wedding ceremony on July 12 was a lavish affair attended by a constellation of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and international sensation Kim Kardashian, among others.

The celebrations continued with the auspicious ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ which was also attended by PM Modi and will culminate in the ‘Mangal Utsav’ wedding reception on July 14.

Radhika Merchant, radiant throughout the festivities, stunned in a traditional ivory and red lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony.

For the vidai ceremony, she donned a striking sindoori red ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra, complemented by heirloom jewellery pieces that added to her regal appearance.