Aishwarya Rai or Katrina Kaif? Salman Khan picks THIS name

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his personal life have always been a hot topic of interest among fans and media alike. While Salman has been linked to numerous actresses and models over the years, he has kept his relationships largely private, without making any official statements. Even in his 50s, Salman remains one of the most eligible bachelors in the country.

While Salman Khan has been linked to several leading ladies of B-town, his relationships with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif have always remained the talk of the town.

And now, a video of Bhaijaan is going viral where he was asked to choose between two stunning actresses: Aishwarya and Katrina. The video clip is from his candid interview with filmmaker Karan Johar and his response has since set social media abuzz.

Salman Khan’s Viral Video

In the video, Karan posed the question to Salman: “Who do you find more stunning, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Katrina Kaif?”

Salman’s Playful Reply

Salman Khan, never one to shy away from humor, responded in his signature style. He first picked Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and then mischievously added Katrina Kaif. But he didn’t stop there. He playfully teased Katrina about her then-single status, saying, “We’ll see what surname adds up.” His witty remark left everyone laughing and speculating about the underlying dynamics between the three stars.

Also Read Fifth suspect arrested in Salman Khan residence firing case

As soon as the video clip hit social media platforms, fans and followers went into a frenzy. Netizens reacted to every word of Salman’s response, trying to crack hidden meanings and inside jokes. Some even speculated whether Salman’s playful banter hinted at a deeper connection with either actress.

Relationships With Aishwarya And Katrina

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s relationship has been a topic of much discussion over the years. Their high-profile romance and subsequent breakup made headlines, and their on-screen chemistry in films like “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” remains unforgettable.

On the other hand, Salman and Katrina Kaif have shared a close friendship and have worked together in several successful films. Their friendship often sparks rumors of a romantic relationship, although both actors have maintained that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big-screen outing in “Sikandar,” scheduled to release on Eid 2025.