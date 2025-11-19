Aishwarya Rai says, ‘There is only one religion and only one God’

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. The event gathered several dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, and Union Ministers. Aishwarya offered prayers at the Maha Samadhi in Sai Kulwant Hall and participated in the special programmes held for the occasion.

A Strong Message of Love and Humanity

In her emotional speech, Aishwarya reflected on Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings and his lifelong mission of service. She said that although one hundred years have passed since his birth, his presence, guidance, and compassion still live in the hearts of millions around the world.

Aishwarya delivered a powerful message on unity and harmony. She said, “There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God, and he is omnipresent.” Her words received warm applause from the gathering.

#WATCH | Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh: Actress and Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, says, "There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart, and there is only one God,… pic.twitter.com/uT7qKV7guN — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2025

She also highlighted the “five Ds,” which are Discipline, Dedication, Devotion, Determination, and Discrimination. She encouraged everyone to live by these values to lead a purposeful and spiritually grounded life.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the celebrations. He met Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh and offered homage at the Maha Samadhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, released in April 2023, and has not yet announced her next project.