Aishwarya Rai’s luxury car hit by bus, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai is again making news, but this time it’s due to an unexpected reason.

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s expensive Toyota Vellfire was hit by a state transport bus from behind in Mumbai on March 26, 2025. A video went viral, showing her security quickly dealing with the situation. It is not yet known if Aishwarya was in the car during the accident.

About Aishwarya’s Car

Aishwarya often travels in her Toyota Vellfire, a luxury car worth about Rs 1.30 crore. It might look simple from the outside, but the inside is very comfortable with special seats that have heating and ventilation. Many Bollywood celebrities choose this car for privacy and comfort.

Recent Public Appearance

Recently, Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son. They both looked stunning—Abhishek wore a cream sherwani, and Aishwarya matched him in a cream suit. However, she avoided appearing in a family photo with her mother-in-law, Jaya Bachchan, leading to rumors about their relationship.

Bollywood and Road Safety

Earlier, actor Sonu Sood’s wife Sonali was also in an accident in Nagpur when her car collided with a truck. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured. These accidents remind everyone, including celebrities, about the importance of road safety.