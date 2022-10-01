Ajay Devgn reacts to National Award win, shares video of award winning films

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who was feted with the award for Best Actor for his work in the 2020 film ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ on Monday, expressed his gratitude to the audience.

The actor took to his Twitter handle and posted a video of his various avatars from his films that have won National Awards from ‘Zakhm’, ‘The Legend of Bhagat Singh’ to the more recent ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.

The actor wrote in his tweet, “Not counting the wins or the blessings, just feeling grateful for all of it. Most importantly, your love. I share this win with all of you.”

“Honoured to receive my awards from the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu,” the tweet further read.

‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is a historical-action film, which traces the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

It stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role along with his wife, Kajol, and his ‘Omkara’ co-star, Saif Ali Khan.

Ajay shared the honour for the Best Actor with Tamil star Suriya, who was feted with the honour for his Sudha Kongra directorial ‘Soorarai Pottru’.

The National Film Awards ceremony took place at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan and the honours were conferred by the President Droupadi Murmu.