Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni as Crime Patrol host

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to bring his intense screen presence to television as he takes over as the new host of Crime Patrol. The actor will replace Anup Soni, who has been closely associated with the popular crime show for years.

Devgn has already begun shooting for the new season and has reportedly completed 15 episodes.

His entry marks a new chapter for the long-running show, which has built a strong following with its stories inspired by real-life criminal cases.

Ajay Devgn makes TV hosting debut

Known for his serious roles in films, Devgn appears to be a natural fit for the crime-based format. In the recently released teaser, the actor speaks about how the person behind a crime can sometimes be someone known to the victim.

His calm yet intense delivery gives the show a fresh feel.

The upcoming season is titled Crime Patrol 2026: Crime Ka Current Season. It is expected to focus on crime stories while also reminding viewers to remain alert and cautious in their daily lives.

“Main rahunga aapke saath,” Devgn says in the promo, assuring viewers that he will accompany them through the stories.

In a statement, the actor said joining a show like ‘Crime Patrol’ felt like a responsibility to his fans and viewers.

“The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust,” Devgn said.

“As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear,” he added.

Rajesh Tailang to host some episodes

Devgn may not be the only familiar face seen on the show. Mirzapur actor Rajesh Tailang is also set to host some episodes of the upcoming season. However, details about the number of episodes he will present are yet to be finalised.

The new season is scheduled to premiere on August 31 on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

With a Bollywood superstar stepping into a role traditionally associated with television hosts, viewers will be curious to see how Devgn connects with the audience.

For fans of Crime Patrol, the biggest question now is whether Ajay Devgn can bring a new energy to the show while retaining the serious tone that has made it popular over the years.

“Crime Patrol” premiered in 2003 and has evolved through several editions, including “Crime Patrol Satark“, “Crime Patrol Dastak“, “Crime Patrol Dial 100” and “Crime Patrol 2.0“.