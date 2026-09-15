Ajaz Khan exposed for sending ‘creepy’ texts to influencer?

Mumbai: Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan has landed in controversy after content creator Niyati shared a video detailing an alleged Instagram interaction with him. However, it is not simply the invitation for coffee that she is questioning. The creator has called attention to the tone of the unsolicited approach and has also displayed the alleged messages as proof.

In the video, Niyati shows that Ajaz reportedly began the conversation by sending her a “Hey there” and asking where she was from. When she told him she lived in Noida, he informed her that he was in Delhi and asked if she wanted to catch up.

Niyati then directly asked him why he wanted to meet her. In response, Ajaz allegedly sent a voice note suggesting that they could meet and have “a coffee or wine together.”

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The creator said she was initially surprised that Ajaz, who has millions of followers on Instagram, had approached her because her account was not particularly famous and none of her videos had recently gone viral. She claimed that the nature of the exchange made her suspect that she might not be the only woman receiving such messages.

Her video has now sparked mixed reactions online. While several viewers supported her decision to share the alleged interaction and questioned Ajaz’s approach, others argued that asking someone out for coffee did not necessarily amount to inappropriate behaviour.

Niyati, however, appears to be highlighting the overall tone and context of the unsolicited message rather than the coffee invitation alone. Ajaz Khan has not publicly responded to her claims yet.