‘Ajit – the lion’: Bollywood actor Hamid Ali Khan’s book launched

Hyderabad: A biography on the famous Bollywood actor Hamid Ali Khan, popularly known as ‘Ajit’, was launched on Friday by Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (Information Technology). This book launch was held on the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of the Hyderabad born actor.

Ajit has acted in about 200 movies. He started as a hero and later got famous for the roles of sophisticated villains. He is remembered even today for his dialogues like ‘Mona Darling’ and ‘Smart Guy’.

The book that was launched is titled ‘Ajit – the lion, a legend of Indian Cinema’ was helmed by Iqbal Rizvi, a Delhi based Journalist. Addressing the event, the author said “ The movie Kalicharan inspired me to write this book, I really liked his acting style and have watched all his movies irrespective of them being hit or flop”.

The book was originally written in Hindi and was translated into English and published in the form of a coffee table book.