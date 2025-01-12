Ajith Kumar creates history in Dubai 24H racing event

Dubai: Ajith Kumar, known for his stellar performances in Tamil cinema, has created history by becoming the first actor-racer to finish in 3rd place at the prestigious Dubai 24H Race. Competing in the 991 category, Ajith and his team showcased incredible skill and determination in the challenging 24-hour endurance race.

Overcoming Challenges on the Track

The journey wasn’t easy. During a practice session, Ajith faced a brake failure, leading to a serious car crash. Thankfully, he escaped without injuries. Despite this setback, the actor didn’t back down. He returned to the track with full energy, earning the Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category, a testament to his courage and sportsmanship.

Ajith’s team, driving a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup (992), completed 568 laps, securing their spot on the podium. This incredible achievement has made Ajith a national pride, as fans celebrated his success across social media.

Celebrating the Moment

After the race, Ajith celebrated this milestone with his wife, kids, and fans, holding the Indian flag high in a moment of sheer joy. Fellow actor R. Madhavan, who was at the event, shared videos of Ajith, calling him an inspiration and praising his dedication.

Ajith Kumar has proven once again why he is not just a superstar but also a man of grit and determination. From films to racing, he continues to break barriers and inspire fans worldwide.