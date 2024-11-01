Ajman announces 50% discount on traffic fines

Ajman Police on Friday, November 1, announced a 50 percent discount on traffic fines, effective from Monday, November 4 to Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The discount applies to violations committed in the emirate before October 31.

Severe violations exempt from discount decisions include endangering life or safety, overtaking in prohibited locations, exceeding speed limits, making vehicle changes without licenses, and running red lights. Discount decisions are only applicable for light vehicles and motorcycles.

The decision is part of Ajman Police’s efforts to satisfy customers and alleviate financial burdens on citizens and residents of the emirate.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, urged vehicle owners to avail of the decision to pay off accumulated fines.