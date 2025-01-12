Ajmer dargah’s fakir predicted SRK’s stardom: ‘You’ll earn 500 crore’

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, known as King Khan, is not just loved for his acting but also for his humility and kindness. One of his most touching stories comes from his childhood, during a visit to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah with his mother.

SRK shared how, during this visit, his mother gave him Rs. 5,000 to keep safe. The money was for her treatment as she was unwell.

While carrying the mannat cloth, Shah Rukh lost the money and couldn’t find it despite searching everywhere. Feeling upset, he met a fakir (holy man) at the shrine who asked if something was lost. When SRK said yes, the fakir replied, “You lost Rs. 5,000, but one day, you’ll earn Rs. 500 crore. No one leaves here empty-handed.”

He shared: “My mother was very unwell to unke liye dua karne ke liye unke saath mein ajmer sharif gaya tha. Toh hum chadar chadhate hai mannat mangne ke liye toh hum chadar ko aise lekar jaa rahe the toh mummy ne paise mere pass rakh aye the sambhalne ke liye. Panch hazaar rupaye the wo.”

Once time I had gone to Ajmer Shareef,And I had lost 5,000 Rs.Then A Baba Said to me Have you lost anything? And He also said that Have you lost 5000 Rs.I said Ji Han,But He said to me Don't worry Son, You have lost 5000 Rs. Inshallah one Day You will Find 500 Crore !~@iamsrk 💞 pic.twitter.com/lquZOm6BEl — Tausif Mirza (@imtausifmirza) January 2, 2021

At the time, SRK didn’t believe in such things, but looking back, he feels the blessings were real. He said, “It wasn’t about the money, but the good wishes I received. Ajmer Sharif’s blessings have always stayed with me.”

King Khan has always been deeply connected to his parents. During the launch of his film Raees in 2016, he revealed wearing a special locket with their pictures. He shared, “It reminds me of their blessings and keeps me strong.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big release, King. The film marks a significant milestone as it features his daughter Suhana Khan in a lead role alongside Munjya star Abhay Verma, as per reports. While further details about the project remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement.