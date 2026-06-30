Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce with Gaurav Khanna

Mumbai: Actress Akanksha Chamola, who predominantly works in television, has shared another bombshell update from her marriage with Gaurav Khanna.

In the latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Lock Upp’ season 2, the actress was seen speaking to her fellow contestants, and made the revelation that she never had maternal instincts and Gaurav was fine with them not having kids. However, the actress claimed that Gaurav changed with time, and wanted to embrace fatherhood, and that became the bone of contention leading to their divorce.

She said, “When we were married, I never had a maternal instinct, but I was open to discovering it. It was never shut down, but gradually I realized I’m not meant for it. And he was okay with it, but I guess with time, that shifted. Now, he wants to have kids, and I can’t give him that. I don’t have an instinct. I told him a long time ago, when I realized I’m not meant for it”.

She further mentioned, “I told him then that I’m not going to do it. So we had a discussion where I told him, ‘You want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part’. Let’s be very honest, 99% get married because you want to have kids and you want to have a big family, otherwise why would you get married? It’s a fact, it’s okay, he’s not wrong on that”.And then Big Boss happened, and then I realized that maybe he has a lot, and I’m not able to do it, so for me, I don’t want to put him in that situation. I want to be, I’m child-free for a reason. I want to be free”.

Earlier on the show, Akanksha revealed on the show that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.

She said, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year”.

She added that there is no bitterness between them. She shared that down the line, they realized that they wanted different things from life.

She went on, “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life”.

During ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Gaurav had talked about his wish to embrace fatherhood, while revealing that Akanksha was not ready to be a mother. Akanksha shared that even their families were of the opinion that they should spend some time away from each other. She said that things have not been good between her and Gaurav ever since the latter participated in ‘Bigg Boss 19’.