Akbar Owaisi hate speech case; Court to deliver judgement on April 12

Hyderabad: The Metropolitan Sessions Judge Cum Special Court constituted for MPs and MLAs court on Thursday has fixed April 12 for pronouncement of judgment in Nirmal hate speech case of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

The AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi along with the then district party president Azeem-Bin-Yahiya were present before the first Additional.

The court has examined as many as 38 witnesses in the case and the prosecution has also filed a forensic report obtained from the Chandigarh FSL in connection with the video recording.

In the year 2012 Akbaruddin had allegedly delivered a speech upon which the Nirmal town police had booked the legislator and the Nirmal town party president Azeem Bin Yahiya under various IPC sections 120-B (Criminal conspiracy),153-A (Promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion), 295 (A)( Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (deliberate intention of wounding the religious feelings of any person) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

After hearing the defence counsel and the special public prosecutor the court reserved its order and has fixed April 12 as the day for judgement.