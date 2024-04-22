Akbaruddin files nomination papers as substitute candidate from Hyderabad LS seat

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi filed one set of nomination papers on Monday, April 22, as the substitute for his brother AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, to represent the party for Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment in the general elections.

Gaddam Srinivas Yadav of BRS filed two sets of his nomination papers with the returning officer of Hyderabad on Monday.

Meanwhile, G Kannaiah Lal and Syed Shah Mujahed Hussaini both filed their nominations on behalf of the Indian National Congress. However, none of them have received the B-form yet. M Johnson from All India Mahila Empowerment Party and S Thulasi from Praja Ektha Party also filed their nominations for Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment.

Seven independents and two others filed their nomination papers to contest from Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment on Monday.

Nominations for the Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency on Monday included MA Srinivas representing BJP, Sriganesh Narayanan from Congress, G Niveditha from BRS, U Rajender from Bahujan Mukthi Party and five independents.