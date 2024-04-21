Hyderabad: Cong leader files nomination against Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar filed a nomination from the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency against the sitting MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday.

A resident of Doodh Bowli, Hyderabad, he earlier contested Assembly polls in Telangana from the Bahadurpura constituency. Kumar, who hails from the Padmashali caste, is an advocate.

However, so far, he is not the official candidate of Congress as the party has not issued a B-Form to any candidate yet.

According to sources, the Congress leadership is likely to announce the name of the city District Congress Committee (DCC) chief, Sameer Waliullah, as the candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates against Asaduddin Owaisi for the polls. BRS announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency whereas, the BJP declared Madhavi Latha as the MP candidate for the seat.

In 2019, 14 candidates contested against Asaduddin Owaisi for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. In the election, Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Name Party Votes secured Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM 517471 Dr. Bhagavanth Rao BJP 235285 Pusthe Srikanth BRS 63239 Mohammed Feroz Khan INC 49944 NOTA NOTA 5653 Dr. H. Susheel Raj Independent 1715 Dornala Jaya Prakash NIP 699 Sanjay Kumar Shukla Independent 553 Mohd Ahmed Independent 494 V. Bal Krishna Independent 433 K. Maheshwar Independent 420 L. Ashok Nath Independent 416 K. Nagaraj Independent 414 Rangacharya SMFB 408 Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh Naidu Independent 399 Mohammed Abdul Azeem Independent 329 Source: ECI

Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.