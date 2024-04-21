Hyderabad: Cong leader files nomination against Asaduddin Owaisi

However, so far, he is not the official candidate of Congress as the party has not issued a B-Form to any candidate yet.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st April 2024 10:53 am IST
Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar

Hyderabad: For the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Pulipati Rajesh Kumar filed a nomination from the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency against the sitting MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday.

A resident of Doodh Bowli, Hyderabad, he earlier contested Assembly polls in Telangana from the Bahadurpura constituency. Kumar, who hails from the Padmashali caste, is an advocate.

According to sources, the Congress leadership is likely to announce the name of the city District Congress Committee (DCC) chief, Sameer Waliullah, as the candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced candidates against Asaduddin Owaisi for the polls. BRS announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav as its candidate for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency whereas, the BJP declared Madhavi Latha as the MP candidate for the seat.

List of candidates fielded against Asaduddin Owaisi during 2019 LS polls

In 2019, 14 candidates contested against Asaduddin Owaisi for the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency. In the election, Owaisi won the seat by securing 58.94 percent of the total votes polled in the constituency.

With a voter turnout of 44.84 percent, Owaisi secured 26.43 percent of the total electors in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Name PartyVotes secured
Asaduddin OwaisiAIMIM517471
Dr. Bhagavanth RaoBJP235285
Pusthe SrikanthBRS63239
Mohammed Feroz KhanINC49944
NOTANOTA5653
Dr. H. Susheel RajIndependent1715
Dornala Jaya PrakashNIP699
Sanjay Kumar ShuklaIndependent553
Mohd AhmedIndependent494
V. Bal KrishnaIndependent433
K. MaheshwarIndependent420
L. Ashok NathIndependent416
K. NagarajIndependent414
RangacharyaSMFB408
Beeramganti Venkat Ramesh NaiduIndependent399
Mohammed Abdul AzeemIndependent329
Source: ECI
Hyderabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Since 1989, AIMIM has won the LS polls in the Hyderabad constituency for nine consecutive times.

Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, as an independent candidate, represented the constituency between 1984-89. From 1989 to 2004, the Lok Sabha constituency was represented by Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi as an AIMIM MP.

Since 2004, Asaduddin Owaisi has been the MP from the Hyderabad constituency.

