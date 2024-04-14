After Feroz Khan’s claim, Asaduddin Owaisi clears air on alliance with Congress

Hyderabad: Following Congress leader Mohammed Feroz Khan’s claims, speculations prevail that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is likely to form an alliance with Congress.

Amid these speculations, Owaisi cleared the air over his party’s alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

No alliance with any party, says Asaduddin Owaisi

On Saturday, Owaisi made it clear that AIMIM is not going to form alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Telangana.

Speaking to media persons after campaigning in Bahadurpura, he dismissed BJP MP candidate Madhavi Latha’s claim that over six lakh bogus and duplicate votes exist in the Hyderabad parliamentary constituency.

Explaining the process of electoral roll updation, Asaduddin Owaisi said that every year in the month of January, the process of inclusion of voters takes place and the final list of voters is made available by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Feroz Khan claims compromise between Congress, AIMIM

Earlier, Feroz Khan opened up about his candidature in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, saying he won’t be contesting in the polls and there is a ‘compromise’ between the AIMIM and the Congress party.

He said, “There is a compromise between the AIMIM and the Congress party, so I am not in the race. The High Command Mallikarjun Kharge will decide.”

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held across seven phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

The general election in Telangana will be held on May 13 to elect 17 members of the 18th Lok Sabha.