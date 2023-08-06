Akbaruddin lauds Telangana govt over no communal incidents in last 9 yrs

Hyderabad: AIMIM Floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday said that Telangana has emerged as a role model for the whole nation with its ‘inclusive’ growth that had been free of communal disturbances for the last nine years, describing it as Telangana’s greatest achievement.

“In a few states, bulldozers were used to demolish impoverished people’s houses, while in Telangana, double-bedroom houses were provided to the destitute and homeless. This was the distinction between Telangana and other states,” he remarked.

He congratulated chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for providing Anjum Shaheen, wife of Jaipur Express firing incident victim Saifuddin, with a government job and a two-bedroom house, as well as financial support of Rs 6 lakh from the BRS.

“This is what we want to highlight. Others propagate animosity while Telangana spreads love. We are establishing community relationships while they are destroying them,” Owaisi remarked.

During a brief discussion in the Assembly on the achievements of the state, the AIMIM leader stated that entrenched interests are fueling communal hate in the country. “They were more upset about the headscarf and meat bans than the GDP or the dropping rupee value,” he added.

“While Muslims are treated as second-class citizens in other states, they live happily in Telangana,” stated Owaisi.

He slammed the Congress, claiming that since independence, Muslims in the country had suffered as a result of riots, citing Ajmer, Bhendi, and other incidents.

“Congress made Muslims suffer due to communal riots and others are harassing them with Ghar Wapsi, love jihad, Azaan, and beef ban campaigns,” he remarked.

Among the steps implemented by the Telangana government to support minorities, he stated that approximately 2.40 lakh Muslim women benefited from the Shaadi Mubarak scheme, which provides each recipient with Rs.1.16 lakh in financial assistance.

Akbaruddin said that under the chief minister’s overseas scholarship program, 2,900 minority students were studying or had finished master’s degrees overseas. Aside from that, over 700 Muslim students were trained for civil services and other competitive exams, he noted and asked: “Is this happening in any other state?”

The AIMIM leader further remarked that since it’s the final session in the house, they will all meet again once KCR is elected as chief minister for the third time.