Akbaruddin Owaisi bats for quality education in government schools

Hyderabad: The state government is taking steps to provide good facilities to students studying in residential schools. The government should also take steps to provide quality education to students studying in government schools. Leader of the House, Akbaruddin Owaisi, while participating in the discussion on the demands of various departments, especially the Department of School Education and Higher Education, today said that steps should be taken to provide good facilities and teachers to 28 lakh students studying in government schools.

He demanded that the policy of adopting government schools in the old city should be introduced and said that if the policy is adopted by the Education Department, then in such a situation, schools in the old city and condition of education in government schools can be improved.

On the bill for appointments in universities pending with the Telangana Governor, Akbaruddin Owaisi appealed her to pave the way for appointments in government and private universities of the state by passing the Bill which was already passed by the House.

Owaisi said that in order to improve higher education and school education, the government should increase the budget of the Education Department so that all sections can be given an opportunity for equal development. He gave details of vacancies in schools, junior colleges, degree colleges, universities in the state and drew attention to the steps to be taken to ensure immediate appointments to non-teaching staff in universities and identified mixed vacancies.