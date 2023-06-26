Akbaruddin Owaisi goes beyond politics, focuses on transforming youth

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is not solely driven by political ambitions these days but is also becoming a catalyst for revolutionary change within the Muslim community’s youth. He is actively promoting moral values, character development, and educational prospects for the Islamic youth.

Akbaruddin Owaisi, MLA of Chandrayangutta constituency, is renowned for his passionate speeches and vocal criticism of his opponents during political addresses. However, a closer look at his recent speeches and his advice to the youth reveals his aspirations to transform the perception of his personality.

During a speech at one of his eight schools on Sunday, Akbaruddin Owaisi addressed the pressing issue of youth training in the community. He spoke at an event held at the Fakhr-e-Millat Centre for Educational and Career Guidance, urging teachers to focus not only on students’ education but also on their moral and character development. His ultimate goal is to illuminate every household with the light of knowledge, a journey he has embarked upon for the past 21 years with the Owaisi School of Excellence.

Highlighting the significance of teachers in society, Akbaruddin Owaisi emphasized the necessity of their cooperation in spreading knowledge. By prioritizing both education and character-building, teachers, often referred to as the “builders of the nation,” can nurture an educated and talented generation.

During his address, the Chairman of the Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust emphasized the importance of discipline within the teaching community and stressed that the development of the community is the result of collective efforts. He urged teachers not to neglect their responsibility in this regard.

In addition to his recent speech, Akbaruddin Owaisi advised the youth earlier this month to refrain from staying up late at night. He expressed that a community unable to wake up in the morning is afflicted by poverty. He emphasized that a community failing to rise at fajr (dawn) is abandoning its responsibilities and becomes incompetent in the world.

These speeches and endeavours undertaken by Akbaruddin Owaisi, targeting the youth, teachers, and the Muslim community at large, highlight his shift from mere political success and leadership ambitions. He is now dedicated to the reconstruction and revitalization of the community as a whole.