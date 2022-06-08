Akshay Kumar fails again? Samrat Prithviraj shows get canceled

Mumbai: And Bollywood‘s dry spell continues with yet another film failing disastrously at the box office. Within a short span of four days, Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj has failed to woo the audience and had tanked at the Box Office on Day 4. Furthermore, things are not looking good for Day 5 of the historical drama as several morning shows all around India are being canceled due to low attendance.

On Day 4, June 6, Samrat Prithviraj earned a total of Rs 44.40 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#SamratPrithviraj has a sharp decline on Day 4 [Mon]… Should’ve scored in double digits or thereabouts to make up for the unsatisfactory biz on Days 1 and 2… Biz at national chains remains dull… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.60 cr, Sun 16.10 cr, Mon 5 cr. Total: 44.40 cr. #India biz.”

Furthermore, a report in Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, “The business in Mumbai city was not up to the mark even on the weekends. Hence, it was bound to have a drop on Monday. Yet, we didn’t expect show cancellations in the morning due to zero audience. Where shows didn’t cancel, the occupancy was in the single digits. The scenario is similar on Tuesday as well.”

Another source said, “All multiplexes were forced to play 6-7 or 10-12 shows of Samrat Prithviraj depending on the number of screens. It got far too many shows, due to which the occupancy was limited on the weekends as the demand was not there. From Monday, many multiplexes have reduced shows. Since the film didn’t pick up well on Monday evening, the shows were further reduced on Tuesday. The reduction of shows will happen on Wednesday and Thursday as well as if the trend continues.”

According to multiple reports, Samrat Prithviraj has done marginally better in Delhi and under other Hindi belts, however, due to its massive release on nearly 5000 screens worldwide, it did not perform well.

Reportedly, Samrat Prithviraj was made at a budget of Rs. 200 crores, and the chances of the makers recouping its cost seems slim considering the unexpected earnings.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is soaring high crossing the Rs. 200 crore mark worldwide. The irony of the matter is Akshay Kumar starred in the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa.