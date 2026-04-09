Akshay Kumar injured during stunt for upcoming film, video goes viral

Mumbai: The makers of upcoming horror-comedy “Bhooth Bangla” on Thursday shared a behind-the-scenes video showing lead star Akshay Kumar injuring himself while performing a stunt on the film’s sets.

In the short clip, Kumar, who is known for performing his own stunts, is seen executing a jump kick mid-air. However, he loses balance while landing and falls, hurting himself in the process.

OHHO NOO 🔴🔴🔴#AkshayKumar suffered an injury while performing a high-risk stunt for #BhoothBangla 🚨



But still One should respect his passion for action 👍 pic.twitter.com/M7N0dfPHfl — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) April 9, 2026

The date of the incident as well as the extent of Kumar’s injury is not clear yet.

“Bhooth Bangla”, directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, marks the duo’s reunion after 15 years.

The two have previously collaborated on hit comedies such as “Hera Pheri”, “Garam Masala”, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa” and “Bhagam Bhag”, with their last outing being “Khatta Meetha” in 2010.

The film also stars Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, and is produced by Kumar along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

In a recent interview with PTI, Kumar, who is trained in martial arts including Karate, Muay Thai, Taekwondo and Kudo, said he was deeply dissatisfied with the industry’s growing reliance on VFX and AI for action sequences.

“There is a huge difference in the way the action films are being made today. Earlier, the action would be real, now everything is done in VFX. It’s not fun as it feels fake. I want to make a film, which is real.

“For instance, if I’m jumping, then I’m jumping for real and not using VFX for it or if I’m kicking, then I’m kicking for real, not like 15 people are helping me kick people. I want to make an action film without the use of VFX,” he said.