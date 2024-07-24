Akshay Kumar opens up about recent Box Office struggles

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, a well-known name in Bollywood, has long been celebrated for his versatility and talent. However, the last few years have been tough for him at the box office. Despite his efforts, many of his recent films have not performed well, leaving both fans and critics wondering what’s next for the star.

In a candid conversation with Forbes India, Akshay Kumar opened up about this challenging phase in his career. He reflected on the recent failure of “Sarfira,” a film that was expected to do well but fell short of expectations. “Sarfira,” a remake of the acclaimed Tamil film “Soorarai Pottru,” starred Akshay in a role originally played by Suriya, who won the National Film Award for Best Actor. Despite a significant budget of Rs 100 crore, the film managed to earn only Rs 21.5 crore domestically in 12 days, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

This disappointing outcome is part of a string of 16 underperforming films for Akshay, including “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” earlier this year. When discussing this period of struggle, Akshay spoke about the emotional toll it takes. He shared, “Behind every film, there is a lot of blood, sweat, and passion that goes in. It is heartbreaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further.”

Akshay’s approach to handling these setbacks is grounded in his life-long discipline and work ethic. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent routine, both for physical and mental well-being. Akshay is known for his strict timetable, ensuring he sleeps, eats, and works at specific times. This discipline has been a cornerstone of his career, helping him stay focused and resilient in the face of challenges.

Looking ahead, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his next film, “Khel Khel Mein,” a comedy-drama slated to hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Aditya Seal, is eagerly awaited by fans and industry watchers alike.