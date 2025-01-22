Akshay Kumar ousted from 2 big films, is his stardom crumbling?

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most loved actors, won hearts with his role in the 2007 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The movie became a fan favorite and turned into a franchise. However, Akshay’s absence from the sequels left fans disappointed. Recently, the actor opened up about why he wasn’t part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3.

“I Was Removed,” Says Akshay Kumar

During an interview, a fan admitted he skipped the sequels because Akshay wasn’t in them. In response, the actor said, “Beta, mujhe nikaal diya tha. (I was removed). That’s it.”

This straightforward reply went viral, with fans expressing their sadness on social media. Despite the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 with Kartik Aaryan in the lead, Akshay’s performance in the original remains unmatched for many.

Kartik Aaryan’s Take on Replacing Akshay

Kartik Aaryan, who stepped into Akshay’s shoes, has often spoken about his respect for the star. He said, “I’ve always been a fan of Akshay Kumar. I don’t see myself on the same level as him.”

Akshay also shared an update about another hit series, Hera Pheri. He revealed that if all goes well, the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 will begin filming soon.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Akshay’s upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan, who also directed the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This reunion, along with co-star Paresh Rawal, has created a lot of excitement.