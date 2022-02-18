Akshay Kumar plays volleyball match with ITBP jawans [Video]

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 18th February 2022 12:41 pm IST
Akshay Kumar at ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp in Dehradun (ANI)

Dehradun: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun.

Akshay Kumar played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit.

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP were also seen.

HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang ‘Teri Mitti’ from Akshay’s ‘Kesari’ film on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a special dance performance.

The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site.

Akshay Kumar also thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland.

