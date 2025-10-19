Akshay Kumar’s ‘Haath niche’ moment at airport goes viral online

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his discipline and humility, had an unexpected moment at the Mumbai airport on Friday. The actor was spotted travelling with his daughter, Nitara Bhatia, when an excited crowd of fans surrounded him for selfies. As always, Akshay smiled and posed patiently, spreading cheer all around. However, things took a slightly awkward turn when one fan got too close and placed his hand on Akshay’s shoulder.

Without losing his cool, Akshay immediately said, “Haath niche, haath mat rakho.” His calm but firm reaction quickly went viral online. Fans praised the actor for maintaining his composure and teaching a lesson in basic etiquette. Many social media users supported him, saying that personal space should be respected even when meeting a celebrity.

Fans Recall a Shocking Old Incident

This incident reminded many of Akshay’s earlier experiences with overenthusiastic fans. In a podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Akshay had shared how, during one meet-and-greet, a fan accidentally cut his hand with a hidden blade while shaking hands. “I was greeting fans, and suddenly I saw blood on my hand,” he recalled. “It took a few seconds to realize that someone had a blade stuck in their nail.”

Busy Schedule Ahead for the Khiladi

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi, Huma Qureshi, and Gajraj Rao. The courtroom comedy has been well received by audiences. Up next, he’s reuniting with director Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The actor also has Haiwaanwith Saif Ali Khan, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline.